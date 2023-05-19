Ali Ali, the coordinator of the PSI, has claimed an intelligence report that some local and foreign organisations are working to halt the inauguration of Bola Tinubu on May 29

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Peace and Stability Initiative (PSI), Ali Ali, has disclosed that the organisation has intel that some local and foreign interests are making efforts to stall the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on May 29.

According to The Cable, Ali, in a statement on Thursday, May 19, disclosed that some foreign agents are working with some local organisations under the guise of civil society groups to thwart Nigeria's democratic processes.

Why foreign organisation plotting against Tinubu's inauguration

Ali maintained that they have started making the plan since the announcement of Tinubu as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1.

The statement reads in part:

“These agents of destabilisation have not relented in their evil plots even though we are just a few days away to the May 29, 2023 inauguration of a new central government that will be led by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The statement further alleged that intelligence reports had shown that some local opposition elements aided by foreign unions are set to release a fake and detrimental final report on the outcome of the 2023 elections.

It added that the skewed and stage-managed report would lay emphasis on the outcome of the presidential election.

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari will constitutionally be terminated.

