Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, has referred to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, as the Asiwaju of Nigeria, meaning Nigeria's frontman

The richest African man made the remark at the commissioning of his Dangote refinery on Monday while thanking the president-elect for creating the Lekki Free Trade Zone when he was Lagos state governor

Dangote also extended his gratitude to Tinubu's successors, including Babajide Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and current governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lekki, Lagos - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been described as the "Asiwaju of Nigeria" (Nigeria's frontman) by the chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Dangote made the remarks at the inauguration and commissioning of his refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos on Monday, May 22, which was monitored by Legit.ng on Channels Television.

Dangote reveals why Tinubu must be commended for created Lekki free trade zone

Source: Twitter

What Dangote says about Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu

The business mogul made the comment while thanking the president-elect for having the vision to create the Lekki Free Trade Zone, where the refinery is now located when he was the governor of Lagos state.

Recall that Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State between 1999-2003 and 2003-2007 after he was re-elected, and he has been commended by many political pundits for laying the foundation for development in Lagos.

Dangote also made a similar comment in a "thank you" video shared by the Dangote Group on Twitter on the same day.

The richest African man in the video also revealed that the succeeding governors after Tinubu in Lagos have continued with the policy, and such continuity had helped in the coming to life of the refinery.

He thanked former Governors Babajide Fashola, Akiwunmi Ambode and the incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the roles they have played in the realisation of his refinery dream.

