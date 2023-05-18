President Muhammadu Buhari is set to confer national honour on President and Vice-President-elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

Tolu Ogunlesi, the president's special assistant on digital and new media, announced that the ceremony would come up on Thursday, May 25



President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect, will be conferred with the national honour.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, the president's special assistant on digital and new media, Tinubu and Shettima will receive the conferment 4 days before the expiration of Buhari's tenure, Thursday, May 25.

Ogunlesi, in a Twitter post on Thursday, May 18, announced that the president-elect would be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) while the vice-president-elect will get Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The president's aide also disclosed that Buhari's administration would also officially hand over the transition document to the president and vice-president-elect, Tinubu and Shettima, on the same day.

The announcement maintained that the day would be a colourful one in the history of the country and that it would be enabled by Executive Order 14, which President Buhari had signed.

The statement reads in part:

"BREAKING: On Thursday May 25, 2023, President-Elect @officialABAT and Vice President-Elect @KashimSM will be conferred with the National Honours of GCFR and GCON respectively, by President @MBuhari".

Constitutionally, President Buhari will officially hand over on May 29 when Tinubu and Shettima will be sworn in as Nigeria's president and vice-president.

See the tweet here:

