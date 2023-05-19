Over 60 leaders from Africa, Europe and North America are expected to attend the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - About 65 world leaders have been invited to the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

The inauguration is scheduled to hold on Monday, May 29.

Preparations are in top gear for the swearing in of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.

The event will culminate in the ratification of Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Former presidents, serving diplomats, and stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to grace the event.

According to The Punch, the inauguration programmes will begin on Thursday, May 25 with the investiture of Tinubu with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger.

A director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

“We have 54 countries in Africa and most of them have been invited to the inauguration; so, we don’t expect less than 65 world leaders from Africa, Europe and America at the event.”

Scores of world leaders to attend Tinubu’s inauguration

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, May 18, as activities for the transition of power to the incoming administration began, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed that scores of world leaders would attend the event.

Mustapha, who doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, disclosed that Uhuru Kenyatta, the former president of Kenya, will deliver the inauguration lecture.

Tight security expected at Tinubu’s inauguration

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF)and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have assured of a tight security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the inauguration ceremony.

According to Muyiwa Adejoni, the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), the inauguration ceremony will be held seamlessly.

The Spokesperson for the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, said no fewer than 3,000 operatives had been deployed on covert and overt operations in relation to the May 29 ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng