Governor Darius Ishaku has approved the sum of N2 billion to purchase for himself a personal car, his deputy and their wives.

According to a Premium Times report, it was gathered that Governor Ishiaku accented to the money at the last State Executive Council (SEC) he led.

The cars for Governor Ishaku and his wife will cost N1.3 billion while that of his deputy and his wife will cost N750 million. Photo Credit: Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, Jautos and Top Gear

Source: Facebook

A source who disclosed these details said:

“Governor Darius Ishaku in our last SEC meeting asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument.”

The source revealed that the governor based his approval on the premise that he and his deputy had been using the cars from the previous administration.

It was gathered that he insisted on approving the funds noting that he and his deputy deserved a new car before their tenure ended.

According to the content of the memo presented by the governor, the vehicle for him and his wife will go for the sum of N1.3 billion.

His deputy, Haruna Manu and his wife will receive cars worth N750 million.

The source further disclosed that the cost of the governor's car would cover two Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs, two Escorts Toyota Hilux and a utility vehicle. At the same time, his wife will get a Land Cruiser SUV and an escort vehicle.

As for Manu, he would receive a Land Cruiser SUV and one escort vehicle, while his wife would get one SUV and a utility car.

To get the state government's reaction to this development, the Taraba state commissioner for information, Lois Emmanuel, was contacted for verification.

She said:

“I am not in the state. I travelled out. I am not aware, I will confirm.”

Shortly after her response, it was gathered that she was seen commissioning a housing project by the governor in Jalingo, the state capital.

