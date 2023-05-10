President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to spend an extra 1 week in the United Kingdom in order to see his dentist

Bashir Ahmed, the president's special aide on digital communication, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday night

The specialist was reported to have asked the president to be available for the next 5 days for a process that has already commenced

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has been reported to be spending an additional 1 week in London, the United Kingdom, following the end of the coronation of King Charles III.

The president's delay was on the order of his dentist, who was reported to have been attending to him, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's special assistant on digital communication, disclosed in a Twitter post.

Buhari is to spend one week in the UK to see his dentist Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

Why will Buhari spend an extra 1 week in the UK?

Buhari was asked by the specialist to make himself available for the next 5 days for the procedure that had already commenced.

Recall that Buhari had joined other leaders of the globe to take part in the coronation of King Charles III, a ceremony that was held on Saturday, May 6.

In a report by the PM News, the aides that accompanied the president to the United Kingdom returned home on Tuesday, May 9.

Latest about President Muhammadu Buhari, King Charles III Coronation

During his stay in London, the Nigerian president was said to have declared the Commonwealth Youth and Students Summit open in Abuja on the same Tuesday through delegated authority.

During the opening, the president noted that young people across the globe had proved their capacity to drive the needed change process, positively contributing to the development of their communities' socio-economic.

Buhari, who was represented by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, stated that his administration has immensely contributed to the growth of the youth in Nigeria and that he had created a formidable platform for the youth to grow their potential.

See the tweet below:

