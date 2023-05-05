The real reason why Peter Obi recorded a major defeat in the February 25 presidential election has been revealed

A former commissioner disclosed that Peter Obi's performance as former governor of Anambra state worked against him at the presidential poll

Meanwhile, APC candidate, Bola Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Obi of the Labour Party after securing 37% of the vote in the poll and emerged as president-elect

The real reason that led to Peter Obi's failure to win the presidential election has been revealed by Razaq Abubakre, an Emeritus Professor and former federal commissioner.

The professor said Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi could not have beaten president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll.

Razaq Abubakre said Peter Obi lost the 2023 presidential election because of his poor performance as ex-Anambra governor. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Why Tinubu defeated Obi, ex-Commissioner opens up

Abubakre, also a former vice-chancellor of Al-Hikmah University Ilorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, May 5th, alleged that Obi’s lacklustre performance as former governor of Anambra state worked against him, The Nation newspaper reported.

The technocrat said that Obi’s inability to build leaders, unlike Tinubu, who has inspired several leaders nationally and internationally, was part of his undoing, Vanguard report added.

“His alleged impropriety with state funds, as confirmed during an interview with Kadria Ahmed that he invested state funds in his family business, is also part of his undoing,” Abubakre alleged.

