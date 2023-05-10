Nigerian global singer, David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has announced that a new series about his life is set to hit the big screen

The disclosure was made during an interview with the Dubai-based media house, Esquire Middle East

The 30 Billion Gang crooner, however, highlighted that the series will be a documentary about his life

Nigerian singer Davido is set to launch a new series on the international streaming, Netflix.

He revealed this in an interview with the Dubai-based media outlet Esquire Middle East.

The docuseries "David," according to Davido, is about his life. "It's very, very large." "Actually, this is the first time I've mentioned it," he continued.

The Timeless hitmaker disclosed that he has a movie coming out in December that will be available on Netflix.

"I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix. It’s very, very big. This is the first time I’ve said anything about it, actually. It’s a documentary-series about my life called 'David'. I shouldn’t be talking about this."

See the interview below

Davido reveals future plans to expand talent Into filmmaking

In a related news, Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido disclosed his long-term goals to increase his creative industry to cut across other fields.

In his recent interview with Forbes, the 30BG boss gave an insight into his musical empire and what he intends to do in the near future.

The 30 billion gang singer also disclosed how he intends to give the entertainment industry a new look while taking inspiration from his dad

