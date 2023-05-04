Bola Tinubu has said that his incoming administration will put in place, the incentives and policies that will make corruption unattractive for judges and other Nigerian workers

The president-elect said lack of consumer credit which could make it easy for workers to acquire property such as houses and cars makes them susceptible to corruption

The APC leader who would be sworn in as the next president on May 29, 2023, also emphasized his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, promising to be fair to all

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, has revealed one major task his administration will embark on.

The APC leader said his government will fight corruption and make it promised that his administration will make corruption unattractive in the judiciary, The Cable reported.

Tinubu has promised that his administration will make corruption unattractive. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Tinubu makes fresh promises ahead of May 29 handover

According to a statement by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a media aide, Tinubu spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers, during the commissioning of the state’s magistrate courts complex on Thursday, May 4th, 2023.

Speaking at the commissioning, Tinubu said his administration would undertake “the changes that are necessary” to fight “corruption” in the judiciary, THISDAY report added.

“If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions,” he said.

Details of APC, PDP governors in Rivers with Tinubu as Wike hosts president-elect

The projection that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, will go for a government of unity has begun to play out ahead of his inauguration scheduled for May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari will officially hand over power to him.

The drama that played out during Tinubu's 2-day visit to Rivers state might be a testament that the idea of a unity government may be actualised when he assumes office on May 29.

Aside from the fact that he was invited and hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is another sitting governor from the opposition, as well as former governors in attendance as Tinubu visits.

“I will not marginalise any region": Tinubu makes fresh vow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has promised to unite the country and take development to all regions once his administration is inaugurated.

Tinubu, while addressing the people of Rivers state, promised that his administration would not marginalise any part of the country in terms of development.

The president-elect was on a 2-day visit to Rivers state, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the giant development in the state, added that he would be more needed for a higher role.

