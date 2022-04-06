At least 200 traditional rulers in Zamfara state have received brand new cars including Cadillac 2019 Model

The vehicles were distributed to the monarchs at the Government House, by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III

According to Governor Matawalle, the gesture was in recognition of the status of the traditional institution as custodians

Gusau, Zamfara state - Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara, on Wednesday, distributed 260 cars to the traditional rulers in the state just as he commissioned the Ultramodern headquarters of the state Council of Ulama in the state.

The distribution was done by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, at Government House, Gusau.

The Sultan expressed gratitude to Matawalle for his interest in the welfare of the traditional institution, which he said still remains the thread that holds society together.

He also called on the beneficiaries of the gesture to continue supporting the administration of Governor Matawalle by rendering their best in ending the challenges facing the people.

Matawalle said the gesture was done in recognition of the status of the traditional institution as the custodians of religion and culture and vehicle of cohesion and peace in societies.

“It is in view of the high esteem with which my administration regards our traditional leaders and institutions that we decided to procure brand new cars, Cadillac 2019 Model, for 17 Emirs, 13 Senior District Heads, and 230 District Heads across the State”, the Governor said.

