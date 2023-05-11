Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is poised to be assigned a new role by Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu

It was gathered that Tinubu's last visit to Rivers State brought about the new development

According to CRPA, an advocacy group, Governor Wike is set to be handed the task of undermining and discrediting the petitions of Atiku Abubakar at the ongoing tribunal

The general notion that President-elect Bola Tinubu’s visit to Rivers state was only to commission Governor Nyesom Wike’s projects has been said to be more the duo claim.

The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy (CRPA) in a statement obtained by Legit.ng revealed that the major agenda was for the Tinubu team to commission Wike for the job of compromising the merits of the petition filed by the opposition in challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

There are indications that Gov Wike's wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, would play a significant role in the scheme. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to Ifeanyi Okechukwu, CRPA’s public relations officer noted that Governor Wike was drafted for the role due to his keenness to be a part of Tinubu’s cabinet.

Okechukwu said:

“Since Wike appears so desperate to earn an appointment in the cabinet of the president-elect, it was unanimously decided to draft him for the job of undermining the petition from his party and Labour against the APC.

“While the APC was not certain about how Wike would undertake the task, the idea for the commissioning of judiciary buildings in Rivers State by the president-elect was a brainchild of the Rivers governor and the objective was to, use the opportunity of the event to convince the APC and president-elect of his (Wike’s) capacity to deliver on the assignment.”

Wike's wife to play pivotal role in upcoming scheme against Atiku

It was also gathered that Governor Wike’s wife and First Lady of Rivers State, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, would play a significant role in the scheme.

Okechukwu said the invitation of Tinubu was to provide ground for the Tinubu team to meet with Wike and seal the deal with him.

He said:

“...they believe that Wike has what it takes to undermine the petition by the PDP and Atiku, which they’ve adjudged as the most potent.

“It is their considered position that for as long as Wike remains Atiku’s albatross, the Rivers State Governor is more fitted for the task of liquidating the petition by Atiku.”

PDP Crisis: Details Emerge as Atiku, Governor Wike Set to Meet in Abuja

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike are expected to attend a programme organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum.

The governor of Sokoto state and chairman of the PDP governors forum, Aminu Tambuwal, is the host of the event.

The event is scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng