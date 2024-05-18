Who is Melissa Ann Piavis, Big Show's ex-wife, and where is she now?

Melissa Ann Piavis is an American-Greek personality and former celebrity partner. She is best recognised as Big Show's ex-wife. Her ex-husband is an American professional wrestler and actor famous for his tenure with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1995 to 1999 as The Giant. He was also a commentator for its web television show, AEW Dark: Elevation, under his real name Paul Wight.

Melissa Ann Piavis garnered considerable public attention in the 90s following her romantic relationship with Paul Wight, popularly known by his ring name, Big Show. Melissa and Big Show were married from 1997 to 2002 and had a daughter. Although previously married to a professional wrestler, Melissa has maintained a low profile, prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Full name Melissa Ann Piavis Gender Female Date of birth 30 May 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Greece Current residence United States Nationality Greek Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father James Piavis Relationship status Single Children 1 Famous as Big Show’s ex-wife

Melissa Ann Piavis’ biography

The ex-celebrity spouse was born in Greece but currently resides in the United States of America. She is a Greek-American national of white ethnicity. Her father is James Piavis.

What is Melissa Ann Piavis' age?

The American-based personality is 57 years old as of 2024. When was Melissa Ann Piavis born? She was born on 30 May 1966. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Melissa Ann Piavis famous?

Melissa Piavis is widely known as Big Show's ex-wife. She has maintained a relatively low profile regarding her professional endeavours, and specifics about her career achievements are not widely publicised.

Her ex-husband, Big Show, whose real name is Paul Wight, is a professional wrestler and actor. He is best known for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he has been a major figure since the late 1990s.

He has won numerous championships, including the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. In addition to wrestling, he has appeared in various video games, movies and television shows, such as Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Marcus, Happy!, and Supah Ninjas.

Who is Melissa Ann Piavis’ husband?

The American personality is not married or dating anyone at the moment. However, she was previously married to Big Show. Melissa and Big Show tied the knot on 14 February 1997 and separated in 2000. The former partners officially divorced on 6 February 2002. Together, they share a daughter named Cierra Wight, born on 28 November 1998.

After their divorce, Melissa maintained her privacy while Paul Wight moved on and remarried Bess Katramados, a former American model. The pair tied the knot in 2002 and have two children, Jett Wight, born on 19 June 2007 and Cash Wight, born on 8 December 2010. Big Show’s family resides in Tampa, Florida, United States of America.

FAQs

Who is Melissa Ann Piavis? She is a Greek-American personality best recognised as Big Show’s ex-wife. Where is Melissa Piavis from? She was born in Greece. How old is Melissa Ann Piavis? She is 57 years old as of 2024, having been born on 30 May 1966. Is Melissa Ann Piavis Married? She is presumed single at the moment. Who is Melissa Ann Piavis’ ex-husband? Her ex-partner is Big Show. Does Melissa Ann Piavis have children? She has one daughter named Cierra. Who is Big Show’s new wife? The professional wrestler is married to remarried Bess Katramados. They tied the knot in 2002.

Melissa Ann Piavis is a Greek-American personality who became publicly recognised through her marriage to American professional wrestler Paul Donald Wight II, who goes by the ring name The Big Show. Melissa and Big Show tied the knot in 1997, separated in 2000, and officially divorced in 2002. Since her divorce, Melissa has maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many.

