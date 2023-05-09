Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged him to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the 10th Senate presidency

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has revealed that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu persuaded him to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio with respect to the race for the 10th Senate President.

Umahi stated this on Monday, May 8, while speaking with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Vanguard reported.

Governor Umahi has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged him to step down for Senator Akpabio in the race for the 10th Senate presidency.

The governor said:

“I discussed the issue with him (Tinubu) when he was in Paris and on return to the country, he invited me.

“It was an honour to be invited by the president-elect and he (Tinubu) told me that he had made commitments.

“I did not want to be a clog in the wheel of his progress, so I accepted.”

10th Senate President: Real reason why I withdrew from race - Umahi

Speaking further, the Ebonyi State governor said his withdrawal from the senate presidency race was in the interest of the southeast geopolitical zone as it could no longer continue to be in the opposition.

He explained:

“We cannot continue opposing everything as politics is all about dialogue, give and take.

“What could have happened if I said no and considering our efforts to promote the APC in the zone, we will get a tangible position.”

Umahi shelves senate presidency ambition, declares support for another candidate

