Nollywood actress Sarah Martins took to social media to react following late actor Junior Pope’s burial

On her Instagram page, the movie star used the opportunity to throw shade at controversial celebrity couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Sarah Martins’ post went viral and drew a series of interesting comments from social media users

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has once again made headlines over her reaction to her late colleague, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope’s burial.

On May 17, 2024, the late movie star’s funeral took place in Enugu and photos and videos started to make the rounds online. Sarah Martins used the opportunity to throw shade at her former friends, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin.

Fans react as Sarah Martins drags Yul and Judy in tribute message. Photos: @officialsarahmartins, @jnrpope, @judyaustin1

The actress shared a video of Junior Pope as she bid him farewell. She also explained how painful his death was and how she would not wish such on her enemies including her debtor Judy Austin and her stolen husband, Yul Edochie.

She wrote:

“Farewell AKPA SWAG ️ It is well!!! Your only offense was going out on that faithful day to look for daily bread

I don’t wish this kind of painful death on anyone not even my debtors Judy Austin and her stolen husband Yul ”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Sarah Martins shades Yul and Judy

Sarah Martins' eulogy post to Junior Pope which included her firing shots and Yul and Judy raised mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Gifted_okon:

“I was crying until I got to the last line! Sarah please we are mourning JP today! I no wan laugh on top this pain!”

ab_igail4382:

“I tried not to laugh, but seriously this one enter Judy and yul, even the spirit of JP will laugh when he sees this post Sarah u mouth no be here ,Rip JP .”

joymunachi24:

“Honestly that is why I don't like making friends,Sarah u are nt a friend.”

Iamolabisi_olabiwonu:

“Let me not lie, wetin Sarah write sweet me.”

0maaa._:

“Never seen a condolence post this funny guy.”

teniola_ajanaku:

“I love people that mention name with their full chest .”

Stawobaba:

“Which kind tribute be this. The message should be divided into 3 parts. 1. Tribute 2. Prayer & advice. 3 Dragging.”

thriftwithcutiemama:

“Sarah is the type that fight to finish .”

kiddiesspal.ng:

“Una still dey spray bullet with farewell message?.”

Mascotdavidifeanyichukwu;

“Because it's Yul, almost everyone is supporting her insensitivity. This is how gullible we are as a people. Knowing that her tribute will make no headlines, she has to insert Yul and Judy's names into it to gain traffic. If truly you want to mourn the dead, mourn, and respect him accordingly. If actually Yul and Judy are owing you, sue them.”

KCee gives reason for pledging to raise Jnr Pope's kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee was one of those present at late actor Junior Pope’s burial.

One of the highlights from the burial was when singer KCee and his brother, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, vowed to take on the care of Junior Pope’s three young sons.

Also in the video, KCee explained why he and E-Money had decided to raise the late Junior Pope’s children.

