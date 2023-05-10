Muhammadu Sanusi, the former emir of Kano, has told the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu to avoid the mistakes of his predecessors

The former governor of the CBN told Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, that for his administration to flourish, he must appoint competent people to positions

Sanusi said it was not too early to ask for what to expect from the incoming Tinubu's administration since it would be inaugurated on May 29

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has told Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to avoid the mistakes of past governments in his appointments so that his administration can flourish.

The former emir of Emir made the call at a book launch and policy conversation in Abuja on Tuesday, May 9, The Cable reported.

Sanusi tells Tinubu how his cabinet should look like Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Sanusi reveals who Tinubu's ministers should be

At the event, which was organised by the Carnegie Africa Program and partnered with Agora Policy, the economist said he was looking forward to the list of ministers that Tinubu would appoint.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The event was themed “How Nigeria can build a post-oil economic future”.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also called on the incoming Tinubu's administration to protect government institutions from politicians' excesses.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Muhammadu Sanusi, Former Emir of Kano, APC, 2023 Election

Sanusi said:

“For us to make progress in this country, we have to learn from the good and the bad. We have to see what we did right. We also have to look at where we went wrong in a very smart manner.”

He noted that if we failed to understand where we went wrong as a country, it would be difficult for us to trace back our footsteps and make corrections.

Sanusi said it was not too late to start mentioning what to expect from the incoming administration since it would come into power on May 29.

Supreme Court: 'Settle down and work', Tinubu tells Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state for his victory at the supreme court.

Tinubu also commended Gboyega Oyetola for strengthening the country's democracy by fighting to the supreme court and noted that the apex court decision is final.

He then urged the Osun state governor to settle down and begin to work and as well as unite the people of the state.

Source: Legit.ng