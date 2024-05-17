A young Nigerian man who constructed his new house went viral on TikTok after sharing a video

In the video, he demonstrated the step-by-step process of building his home, starting from the moment sand was offloaded for the construction

Ultimately, he revealed the stunning interior of the house, announcing that the unveiling took place on his birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A young Nigerian man who built his new house went viral on TikTok after posting a video.

In the video, he showed each step of the building process, starting from when they first unloaded the sand.

Nigerian man flaunts new house. Photo credit: @toto_marine

Source: TikTok

Young man builds house

Finally, he revealed the beautiful interior of the house and shared that he unveiled it on his birthday, as shown by @toto_marine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User1153709262037 said:

“Congratulations to you happy birthday to you many more years and celebration.”

Zion wrote:

“Congratulations.”

Console:

“Congratulations my bro.”

Stimay:

“Congratulations.”

Onlyonemerit:

“Congratulations my Gee.”

Juliet.bby:

“Congratulations.”

Onyi:

“Congratulations.”

Chatri Jewel:

“Homie congratulations once again.”

User8393993937:

“Big congratulations and happy birthday to you.”

Mhizprexco:

“Big congrats.”

Brainboybtcy'w:

“Nah this kind hoUse I like.”

Favour great:

“Congratulations dear mine soonest.”

Alinkoblack:

“Congrats I'm coming on my way almost there God. Grace got me.”

Koredesunywizz:

“A big congratulations.”

Man builds small house on his land

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer has shown people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that has stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

He led the masonry work as he plastered the whole building. At the beginning of the clip, one can see how the building project started.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young Nigerian man joined the young landlords' group as he finished his building project.

Proofreading by James Ojo, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng