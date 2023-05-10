Former VP Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, are expected to attend a programme organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum

The governor of Sokoto state and chairman of the PDP governors forum, Aminu Tambuwal, is the host of the event

The event is scheduled to hold at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, on Thursday, May 11, 2023

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State would meet at an event organised by the party's governors’ forum.

The event is slated to hold at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday, May 11, The Cable reported.

Atiku, Wike to attend an event organised by the PDP governors' forum.

Source: Facebook

C.I.D Maduabum, the Director-General (DG) of the forum, made this disclosure in a recent statement, according to The Nation.

He said:

"The programme will serve as an opportunity for PDP leaders, stakeholders and members to come together, since after the general election."

2023 presidency: Atiku, Wike feud

Atiku and Wike have not been seen publicly together in 2023.

Wike started a feud with the PDP presidential candidate following the May 2022 primary election in Abuja.

The Rivers governor agitated for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and also successfully drew support from key party chieftains.

According to Wike, he is fighting for equity, justice and fairness. The governor refused to support Atiku in the 2023 election, with the PDP candidate losing Rivers state.

Wike sends message to aggrieved opposition

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has said Nigerians have accepted the outcome of the 2023 general polls, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deserves some accolades.

He stated this on Sunday, May 7, at the inauguration of the chairmen and members of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Wike opens up on how PDP wooed President-elect Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported how Wike disclosed how the PDP sent him to try to persuade Tinubu to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the main opposition.

Wike explained that the PDP tried to lure Tinubu to their party in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

