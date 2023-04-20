Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been personally congratulated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and invited to the Eastern European country

The Ukrainian president, in his congratulatory message to Nigeria's president-elect, wanted Tinubu's presidency to actively implement the “Grain from Ukraine”

Recall that Tinubu has earlier said he would like to compete with Russia on the production of gas to Europe, and Russia and Ukraine have been at war for over 420 days now

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has reportedly congratulated Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, for his victory in February 25 presidential election.

This was disclosed in a press statement published on the Tinubu/Shettima campaign website on Thursday, April 20.

Ukraine president invites Bola Tinubu amid war Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Zelenskyy commended the peaceful conduct of the just concluded general elections in Nigeria and particularly hailed Tinubu for his victory in a statement he personally signed to congratulate the president-elect.

Zelenskyy was also reported to have expressed the readiness of his country to continue working with Nigeria under Bola Tinubu.

In his goodwill message to Nigeria's president-elect, Zelenskyy extended a special invitation to Tinubu to visit Ukraine on a state visit as soon as he was sworn in on May 29.

The statement partly read:

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you."

Why Tinubu may visit President Volodymyr Zalenskyy in Ukraine after May 29

The Ukrainian president expressed optimism that the administration of Tinubu would honour the invitation and the relationship between the two countries.

He noted that he would like Bola Tinubu's presidency to be an active participant in the "practical implementation of the “Grain from Ukraine” project, an initiative of the Eastern European country targeted at supporting and providing food security to African countries.

For 421 days now, Ukraine has been at war with Russia, a circumstance Tinubu has promised to explore and compete with Russia in selling Nigeria's gas to European countries.

See Tinubu's video:

Source: Legit.ng