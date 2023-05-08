PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has done the unthinkable in his quest to recover his stolen mandate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has hired the services of 19 Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SANs).

The legal practitioners were hired to challenge the result of the February 25 presidential election victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, the ICIR report confirmed.

Atiku hires senior lawyers to challenge Tinubu's victory at the presidential election tribunal.

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by the Atiku media office in Abuja on Wednesday, March 7, the former vice president mandated the legal team to establish the claim of manipulation in the February 25 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the legal team is led by Joe K. Gadzama, SAN, The Punch report added.

