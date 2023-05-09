Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to celebrate his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s Supreme court victory

The court recently affirmed that Ademola Adeleke is the governor of Osun state after a tussle with his opponent Adegboyega Oyetola

Davido took to his social media pages to celebrate his uncle’s victory and noted that it had been a long battle

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is no doubt filled with joy after his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was affirmed by the supreme court as the governor of Osun state.

Recall that Adeleke’s win had been contested in court by his opponent, Gboyega Oyetola.

Taking to his official social media pages, Davido celebrated after the Supreme Court declared his uncle as the winner of the Osun state governorship election.

Davido celebrates as court affirms Ademola Adeleke governor of Osun state. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

On his Twitter page, Davido posted a photo of his uncle in office and accompanied it with a caption about how they were tensioning his detractors.

He wrote:

“We go Dey shock dem like high tension!!”

See the tweet below:

Not stopping there, Davido also took to his Instagram stories to react to his uncle’s court victory. The DMW boss congratulated the people of Osun and noted that it was time for freedom.

In his words:

“It has been a long battle. Congratulations to the Osun people, it is indeed freedom time. The battle has been on for years but God has been with us. Congratulations to everyone.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido celebrates as Supreme Court affirms Ademola Adeleke governor of Osun state. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Davido celebrates uncle’s Supreme Court victory

the__estherr:

“Over Dem all!!”

regina.hart.127:

“change has come . My people let’s welcome those that will bring change in Nigeria . Not looters and destroyers.”

thestellartribe_official:

“They should allow this man work naaa. The publicity alone that he will bring to his state is enormous.”

sir_eltee:

“The man’s victory was very glaring and well deserved. Congratulations to him as we await his dance of celebration.”

senkoya_michael:

“The people's mandate can never be stolen, he is truly the people's Governor.”

amarah.shuga:

“Nah the opponent I dey pity for,who knows how much him done pay court people,”

