The Supreme Court, in the case of Ademola Adeleke vs Adegboyega Oyetola, upheld the initial verdict of the appellate court

Before legal proceedings at the apex court, Governor Adeleke got a favourable verdict at the appellate court confirming his status as governor

This was a prequel to the election tribunal's verdict that nullified his victory at the governorship polls in Osun state

The Supreme Court has affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the legitimate governor of Osun State.

As reported by TheCable, the apex court said the plaintiff and former governor of the state Gboyega Oyetola and All Progressive Congress (APC) failed to prove its case of improper accreditation of voters and over-voting.

The Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the appellate court by affirming Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State. Photo: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Source: UGC

The judgment was delivered by a five-member panel that unanimously agreed that the appellate court issued an accurate assessment by confirming the legitimacy of the election that saw the emergence of Governor Adeleke.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Vanguard, the Supreme Court said:

“It is glaring that the Appellant did not provide in evidence, any BVAS, but sought to prove over-voting by means of a report of examination of INEC’s database or backend server.

“it is, therefore, the only direct and primary record of voters accredited at polling units on election day.”

Recall that Legit.ng reported that an election tribunal was set up and sat on the outcome of the 2022 Osun state governorship polls.

After a series of proceedings on the case, the tribunal nullified Governor Adeleke's victory of PDP and declared Oyetola of APC the winner of the election.

Displeased by the tribunal's ruling, Governor Adeleke sought redress at the appellate court by filing an appeal.

Attorneys of both parties stated their cases and argued competitively for their clients. Still, after several proceedings, the appellate court overruled the tribunal's judgement.

It affirmed Governor Adeleke as the legitimate winner of the Osun 2022 governorship election.

Did Court Grant Atiku’s Request for Live Coverage of Tribunal? Details Emerge

In another development, Nigerians and electorates who voted during the just concluded 2023 general elections may be able to follow and monitor the presidential tribunal live.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his legal team applied for it as part of their suit before the tribunal.

However, the tribunal sat on it on Tuesday, May 9 and resorted to an adjournment until Thursday, May 11.

Source: Legit.ng