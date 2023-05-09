The fate of former Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and Governor Ademola Adeleke would be decided by the court today

Security operatives have been beefed up as the Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgment on the July 16 Osun governorship election today

At the moment, the atmosphere is tense as various political parties and their representatives in Osun state await the apex court's ruling in the Oyetola suit against Adeleke

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday, May 9, deliver judgment in an appeal filed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, against a judgment of the Appeal Court, which upheld the election of Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship poll in the state.

Various political camps in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state have been thrown into uncertainty as they await the court judgement which could either make or mar Adeleke's fate as Osun state governor.

Security has been beefed up in Osun state as the Supreme Court delivers final judgement on Adeleke, Oyetola’s case today, Tuesday, May 9. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke, Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Osun beefs up security ahead of Supreme Court's verdict

Checks by The Guardian showed that security has been beefed up in strategic locations in the state to quell any crisis after the judgment is delivered today.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

To further ensure victory for Adeleke, the Hausa community in Ifon-Osun, Osun state, held a special prayer at the Hausa Community Central Mosque, as they hoped the apex court justices would uphold justice and wishes of the masses, Channels TV report added.

"Osun APC leaders plotted with PDP to betray Oyetola", speaker alleges

Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, made a strong revelation about what went down in the state during the 2022 governorship election.

Owoeye, on Monday, May 1, disclosed that some factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state connived with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to betray the former governor, Oyetola and the party.

Owoeye spoke before the inauguration of the committee on the repositioning of Osun APC by Oyetola at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo.

Davido's uncle Gov Adeleke prostrates in public to greet Aregbesola as Ilesha gets passport office

In another development, the uncle of the famous Nigerian singer, Davido, and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, was seen prostrating to greet Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of the state and current minister of interior.

Governor Adeleke carried out the action on Tuesday, March 28, at the commissioning of the Ilesha passport office.

The act by the governor is an ancient tradition in Yoruba land that is mandatory and demands that every male member of the Yoruba race greets their elders lying flat in front of them.

Source: Legit.ng