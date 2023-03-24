Reactions are trailing the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun state

Among those who have reacted are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Adegboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun state, had earlier defeated Adeleke at the tribunal

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday, March 24, set aside the judgement of the tribunal which sacked Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun state.

Adegboyega Oyetola, the immediate-past governor of the state, is challenging the victory of Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the July 16, 2022 election.

Court of Appeal rules in favour of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Oyetola had earlier won at the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo. The tribunal upheld the allegation of over-voting in the areas won by Governor Adeleke and declared Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the poll after deducting “unlawful votes” from the PDP’s scores.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal's judgement, Governor filed an appeal, urging the appellate court to set it aside and reaffirm his victory.

On Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Mohammed Shuaibu agreed with Adeleke's arguments. The judges unanimously overturned the earlier decision of the tribunal which nullified the Osun governor’s victory earlier in January.

Oyetola versus Adeleke: Nigerians react

The PDP presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, Atiku Abubakar, said:

"I am delighted to extend my warmest congratulations to you, Governor Ademola Adeleke, @AAdeleke_01, on your well-deserved victory at the Appeal Court, which upheld your election as the Governor of Osun State."

Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the governor of Delta state, also commented:

"I congratulate my dear brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the Court of Appeal, which upheld his election as the Governor of Osun State."

Duke Of Osun, @DukeOfOsun, said:

"Thank you to the good people of Osun State. It’s your mandate and Governor Ademola Adeleke will always protect it against the mandate usurpers."

Thεό Abu, @TheoAbuAgada, said:

"The Light has come to stay. Imole De!!"

Premier, @SodiqTade, said:

"Congratulations to the people of Osun! Now let's start the dance just like our Governor, Ademola Adeleke!"

'Demola Olarewaju, @DemolaRewaju, said:

"Gov. Ademola Adeleke of PDP delivered in 100 Days what Gov. Isiaka Oyetola of APC could not deliver in 4 years. Light is forever preferable to Darkness and Osun is with the Light."

David of Fct, @Dhavidote, said:

"God wey do am for Governor Ademola Adeleke Go do am for Peter Obi too"

