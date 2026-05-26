Babcock University celebrated seven law graduates who achieved first-class honours at the Nigerian Law School

The institution shared photos of the high-achieving legal scholars on its official LinkedIn page

The management stated that the achievement reflected the strength of its legal education and faculty

Babcock University has officially recognised seven of its law graduates who achieved first-class honours at the Nigerian Law School for the 2025/2026 set.

The private institution celebrated the milestone by sharing photos of the high achievers on its official LinkedIn page.

Babcock University celebrates outstanding first-class graduates from law. Photo credit: Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The seven outstanding scholars listed by the university are Ayomipo Moyosope Adelakun, Ekwale Emmanuella Onome, Kalejaiye Oluwabunmi Mercy, Adebowale Omobolagbade, Kehinde Adeoye, Lamina Kofoworola Kudirat, and Emmanuella Chisom James.

Babcock University celebrates academic milestone

In the social media statement, the university authority noted that the achievement showed the academic discipline and preparation of the students.

The school wrote in their LinkedIn post:

We proudly celebrate our outstanding graduates from the School of Law and Security Studies at Babcock University who achieved First Class Honours at the Nigerian Law School 2025/2026 set.

This remarkable accomplishment reflects the strength of our legal education, the dedication of our faculty, and the resilience of our students. Achieving First Class distinction at the prestigious Nigerian Law School is a mark of exceptional intellectual ability and disciplined preparation.

These graduates exemplify the values of excellence, professionalism, and leadership that define the Babcock University tradition.

Reactions as Babcock University celebrate first-class graduates

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the university's post below:

Ade Ambali said:

"Congratulations to them all. Hail! Babcock, God’s own university."

TechPolyp said:

"Congratulations to all the Trailblazers! Cheers to the future!"

Deborah Onafadeji said:

"Proudly Babcock! Congratulations to you all!"

Babcock PhD student bags degree in her 20s

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her doctorate studies at Babcock University.

Source: Legit.ng