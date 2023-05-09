FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT) at the pre-hearing session on Tuesday, May 9, adjourned the suit filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar seeking that the court session be televised on national TV.

It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were all included in the suit.

This development was confirmed in a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the PDP at exactly 12:12 pm on Tuesday, May 9.

According to the tweet, the PEPT admitted the suit while the counsel involved in the lawsuit was allowed to make their argument.

The tweet reads:

"After the adoptions and arguments by counsels at the pre-hearing session, the court has adjourned to Thursday, May 11, 2023, by 2:00 Pm to allow other parties, I.e. APC, Bola Tinubu and INEC to respond to PDP and Atiku Abubakar’s application for the Live Transmission of the hearings."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

All concerned parties are expected to return for the resumption of the hearing on Thursday, May 11, as adjourned by the jurors.

Source: Legit.ng