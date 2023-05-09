Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has commended the ruling of the supreme court that affirmed his victory as the winner of the July 2022 governorship election in the state

Adeleke dedicated the victory to the people of Osun state while noting that it was time for the residents to enjoy the dividend of democracy

This governor, in his reaction, extended an olive branch to Gboyega Oyetola and the APC, adding that it was time for all to come together in the interest of the state

Osogbo, Osun - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has commended the decision of the Supreme Court that upheld his victory at the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The apex court on Tuesday, May 9, affirmed the victory of the governor against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the election, Gboyega Oyetola.

What Adeleke says about the supreme court judgment that affirms his victory

In a 5-man panel judgment, the court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja in March that declared Governor Adeleke as the authentic winner of the election.

The verdict of the apex court then brought an end to the controversies that emanated from the July 2022 governorship election in the state and as well killed the hope of Oyetola returning to office following his victory at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in January.

In his reaction to the ruling, Governor Adeleke, on his Twitter page, said the victor at the court is dedicated to God and the people of Osun state, adding that it was time to concentrate on governance and deliver the dividend of democracy to the residents of the state.

The governor also called on his challenger, Oyetola and the APC to support his administration, saying it was time for everyone to come together in the interest of the state.

The statement reads in part:

"This verdict will enable us focus on delivering the dividends of democracy in Osun State. It's time for us all to come together to make this state great"

