The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

According to Channels Television, the appeal court set aside the ruling of the Osun state governorship election petition that nullified the victory of the governor.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 guber election in the state.

According to INEC, Adeleke garnered 403,371 ahead of Oyetola, the then-incumbent governor, who polled 375,027 votes.

The APC and Oyetola rejected the outcome of the election and challenged Adeleke's victory at the tribunal.

In January this year, the tribunal, in a ruling of majority verdict by Tertse Kume-led 2-member panel, annulled the election that produced Adeleke and upheld that Oyetola won the poll.

But a minority judgment by Justice B. Ogbuli held that Adeleke was the winner of the election.

Adeleke and the PDP, who were not satisfied with the judgment of the tribunal, approached the court of appeal.

On Monday, March 13, the court of appeal listened to the argument of the 2 parties and reserved its judgment.

But while giving its verdict on Friday, the appeal court set aside the rulings of the tribunal.

However, the court has embarked on 5 minutes break and will give its final judgment on its return.

