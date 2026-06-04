Manchester City are considering legal action after a Real Madrid presidential candidate claimed he would sign Erling Haaland

Enrique Riquelme publicly promised to bring the Norwegian striker to the Santiago Bernabeu if elected president

Haaland's representatives and Manchester City have both dismissed the claims as false

Manchester City have threatened legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme used Erling Haaland's name and image as part of his campaign ahead of the club's upcoming elections.

The Premier League giants reacted strongly after Riquelme publicly declared that the Norwegian striker would become his marquee signing if he succeeds longtime president Florentino Perez in the race for control of the Spanish club.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

The controversy has quickly become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the presidential election scheduled for June 7, with City and Haaland's representatives moving swiftly to distance themselves from the claims.

Haaland promise sparks controversy

Riquelme, a 37-year-old businessman involved in the renewable energy sector, made headlines during an appearance on Spanish television when he unveiled a Real Madrid shirt bearing Haaland's name and number.

The presidential hopeful boldly claimed he would deliver the Manchester City forward to the Santiago Bernabeu if voters handed him victory over Perez.

According to reports from Spain, Riquelme told viewers:

"Haaland has a release clause and wants to join Real Madrid."

The candidate doubled down on the pledge by reportedly promising to refund membership fees to Real Madrid supporters if he failed to complete the transfer.

Man City Sue Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Over Haaland Signing. Photo by Sam Lee.

Source: Getty Images

His remarks immediately generated widespread attention across Europe, given Haaland's importance to Manchester City and the long-term contract he signed with the club earlier this year.

The Norwegian remains one of the most valuable footballers in world football and is considered a cornerstone of City's plans for the future.

Manchester City respond with legal threat

Manchester City wasted little time responding to the claims. The club issued a firm statement rejecting suggestions that Haaland could be heading to Madrid and stressed that no contractual mechanism exists to facilitate such a move.

A City spokesperson said, according to Sky Sports:

"The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue."

The club added:

"There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it."

City also warned they could pursue legal measures over the use of their player's image during the election campaign.

The statement concluded:

"We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."

The strong response highlights how seriously the English champions view the matter as they seek to protect both their player and the club's reputation.

Haaland camp dismisses rumours

Haaland's representatives also moved quickly to shut down the speculation.

In a joint statement reported by The Athletic, Haaland's father Alfie Haaland and the striker's agent Rafaela Pimenta dismissed the campaign promise while wishing both candidates well in the election.

The statement read:

"All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections."

Their response effectively ended suggestions that any discussions had taken place regarding a future move to Madrid.

Haaland remains contracted to Manchester City until 2034 after agreeing to fresh terms earlier this year, making him one of the longest-contracted elite players in Europe.

Rodri also dragged into election battle

Enrique Riquelme speaks to the media outside the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Riquelme's ambitious promises did not stop with Haaland. The presidential candidate also suggested that Ballon d'Or winner Rodri would join Real Madrid if he emerged victorious.

The Spain international has been repeatedly linked with a move back to his homeland, but Manchester City have consistently maintained that they have no intention of selling one of the most influential midfielders in world football.

Rodri's current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, but City are believed to be confident of resolving his long-term future.

The midfielder remains a vital figure at the Etihad Stadium and is expected to play a major role in the club's plans moving forward.

Perez unveils rival election promises

The Haaland saga comes amid an increasingly heated election battle in Madrid.

Perez, who has led the club for most of the last quarter-century, remains the overwhelming favourite to retain his position.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez talks to media at Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO

Source: Getty Images

The veteran football administrator has responded to Riquelme's promises by unveiling a series of ambitious plans of his own.

Perez has announced that former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would return to the club if he wins the election.

Further reports from Fabrizio Romano claim the veteran president has also confirmed contract renewals and transfer plans involving several high-profile names, including Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries.

The escalating war of words between both camps has added another layer of drama to what is already one of the most closely followed presidential races in the club's history.

Perez also took aim at his rival's entourage. According to Diario AS, the Real Madrid president said:

"I respect everyone, but one thing is clear. His team consists of sons, sons-in-law, and former board members under Ramon Calderon, who orchestrated the greatest shame in Real Madrid history," Perez said.

"Sunday's elections will determine what kind of club we want to see."

He further argued that the outcome of the election would determine whether Madrid continue their current direction or return to what he described as a difficult period in the club's history.

Madrid dethroned as highest ranked team in Europe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid have lost their position as Europe's highest-ranked club after Bayern Munich climbed to the summit of UEFA's latest coefficient rankings ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Spanish giants paid the price for consecutive underwhelming Champions League campaigns, including back-to-back quarter-final exits and failures to secure automatic qualification from the league phase, allowing Bayern to move ahead in the standings.

Source: Legit.ng