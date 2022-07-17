Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

Top three candidates

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the returning officer, has read out the results of the Osun governorship election. Here are the three parties with the highest votes.

Ademola Adeleke (PDP) - 403,371

Gboyega Oyetola (APC) - 375,027

Kehinde Atanda (ADP) - 10,104

