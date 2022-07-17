BREAKING: INEC Declares Winner of Osun 2022 Governorship Election
Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Top three candidates
Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the returning officer, has read out the results of the Osun governorship election. Here are the three parties with the highest votes.
Ademola Adeleke (PDP) - 403,371
Gboyega Oyetola (APC) - 375,027
Kehinde Atanda (ADP) - 10,104
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Source: Legit.ng