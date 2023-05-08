FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has arrived at the courtroom for the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi will go head-to-head with his counterpart Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has also filed a petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Peter Obi's petition is seeking the cancellation of Bola Ahmed Tinub's election. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

As observed by Legit.ng's correspondent present at the tribunal, it was confirmed that the courtroom was filled to capacity with legal luminaries and observers.

Sources have confirmed that the opening day of the tribunal will entertain the presentation of witnesses and admitting of documents.

Similarly, a timetable scheduling the time and days for proceedings would also be drafted as part of the pre-trial activities for the day.

The source also revealed that today's proceedings will be more like a pre-hearing, with the main hearing still subject to the conclusion of the timetable that would be drafted by the court indicating the days and times of the tribunal sessions at the Federal Court of Appeal.

Petitions before the tribunal from the appellants have called for a fresh election and another seeking the nullification president-elect's election.

Source: Legit.ng