The move has commenced as the election petition tribunal begins hearing regarding the outcome of the presidential election

The Presidential Election Petition Court conducted its maiden session on Monday, May 8, and urged the senior lawyers representing the presidential candidates to sensational comment

Meanwhile, the inaugural session is a required procedural procedure carried out before petitions to overturn the results of the 2023 presidential election are really heard

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), on Monday, May 8, held its inaugural session, a legal ritual that precedes the actual hearing of petitions seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

At the session, a five-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal that will hear and determine all the five petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the presidential election, were revealed.

Lawyers have been urged to avoid sensational comments as Tribunal begins hearing. Photo credit: @AderonkeW

Source: Twitter

Judges revealed

Whereas the panel will be headed by the Presiding Justice (PJ) of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, other members of the panel are; Justice Stephen Adah (PJ Asaba Division), Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf (Asaba Division), Justice Boluokuromo Ugo (Kano Division), as well as Justice Abba Mohammed (Ibadan Division).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Lawyers get serious warning

In his opening remarks, the presiding Justice, Tsammani, urged lawyers representing all the petitioners to avoid sensational comments, stressing that the court would not tolerate time-wasting tactics and technicalities, Vanguard reported.

Full list of senior lawyers in Atiku's legal team emerges as presidential election tribunal begins hearing

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has hired the services of 19 Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SANs).

The legal practitioners were hired to challenge the result of the February 25 presidential election victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

In a statement issued by the Atiku media office in Abuja on Wednesday, March 7, the former vice president mandated the legal team to establish the claim of manipulation in the February 25 presidential election.

Photos emerge as Peter Obi arrives at the presidential tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has arrived at the courtroom for the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi will go head-to-head with his counterpart Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has also filed a petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As observed by Legit.ng's correspondent present at the tribunal, it was confirmed that the courtroom was filled to capacity with legal luminaries and observers.

Source: Legit.ng