On Monday, May 29th, Bola Tinubu, president-elect, will take over the helms of affairs from President Muhamamdu Buhari

The former governor of Lagos state has assured Nigerians that he would fulfill all the political promises he made during his campaign when he assumes office as president

Tinubu further assured that he would be fair, adding that "the unity of this country is not negotiable"

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, May 4th, made a strong vow to Nigerians.

A few weeks before the Monday, May 29 handover ceremony, Tinubu vowed that he would fulfill all the campaign promises he made when he assumes office as president.

Tinubu assured of a united Nigeria under his administration, ahead of May 29 handover. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu makes fresh promise to Nigerians ahead of the inauguration

The former Lagos state governor, made the promise in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while inaugurating the Magistrates’ Court Complex built by Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration and named after a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iche Ndu (retd.), The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The reform is on the way; I am here with the hope that you will collaborate with me; I promise you my commitment to fulfil all political promises I made,” the president-elect declared.

“I promise Nigerians the unity of this country is not negotiable. That is what Nyesom Wike and I are promoting jointly. I promise I will be fair to all,” he added.

Bola Tinubu: Gowon tells Atiku, Obi what to do as tribunal sets to commence sitting

Yakubu Gowon, the former head of state, has said politicians who have cases before the election petition tribunals should accept the judiciary's decision in good faith.

Gowon, in a message to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, who are challenging the outcome of the presidential election, made the call on Thursday, May 4.

Gowon's comment is coming ahead of the sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which will commence on Monday, May 8.

Details of APC, PDP governors in Rivers with Tinubu as Wike hosts president-elect

The projection that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, will go for a government of unity has begun to play out ahead of his inauguration scheduled for May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari will officially hand over power to him.

The drama that played out during Tinubu's 2-day visit to Rivers state might be a testament that the idea of a unity government may be actualised when he assumes office on May 29.

Aside from the fact that he was invited and hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is another sitting governor from the opposition, as well as former governors in attendance as Tinubu visits.

Source: Legit.ng