President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid his respects to late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Tinubu, in his tribute message to commemorate the 13th year remembrance of the late Yar'Adua, described him as an honest and steadfast personality

The former Lagos state governor vowed to follow in his footage and reignite his legacy when he assumes office

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned a heartwarming tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua 13 years after his tragic demise while still in office.

According to Tinubu's tributary message made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6 described the late President as a "good friend and brother in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria."

Late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua was declared dead On May 5, 2010, after a long battle with an unknown illness. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jim Watson/AFP

Tinubu vows to reignite late Yar'Adua's legacy and follow his leadership footstep

Tinubu who will be inaugurated on Monday, May 29 vowed to tread in the footsteps of the late President.

He said:

"As I prepare to take the reins of leadership of this country on May 29, I am determined to follow the good examples set by leaders like Mallam Umaru Yar'Adua who showcased exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service to our dear country."

In his tribute, Tinubu also recounted fond memories of the late President lauding him for his honesty, steadfastness and patriotism.

He said:

"As a friend and political associate I cherish the fond memories of honesty, steadfastness, patriotism and excellence in public service left behind by the late Yar'Adua both as governor of Katsina State (1999 to 2007) and president of Nigeria (2007 to 2010)."

On May 5, 2010, President Yar'Adua passed on after a long battle with an unknown illness at the Aso Rock Villa while still in office.

Former President Yar’Adua’s Brother Wins Senatorial Election in Katsina

Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Yar'Adua of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the Katsina Central Senatorial election.

Abdulaziz, the younger brother of late President Musa Yar'Adua, was declared the winner after polling 153,512 votes.

His closest opponent, Aminu Sirajo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 152,140 votes.

