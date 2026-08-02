The University of Ibadan released results for its 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Exercise for candidates to check online

Candidates who sat the Post-UTME screening can now log in to the admissions portal to access their results

UI directed all candidates to use their personal login credentials to view their Post-UTME screening outcome

The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced that results from its 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Exercise are now available for candidates to access online.

The university said candidates can check their results by logging in to the official admissions portal at admissions.ui.edu.ng using their personal credentials.

University of Ibadan (UI) releases 2025/2026 post-UTME screening results as candidates begin checking their scores online. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

No further instructions were given beyond the login requirement, and candidates are expected to use the details they registered with during the screening process to gain access to their results.

How to Check Your UI Post-UTME Result

To view the result, candidates must visit the UI admissions portal and enter their login credentials. The university did not issue any deadline for checking results or indicate when the portal would close access to the screening outcome.

Below are the steps to check your Post-UTME result:

Visit the University of Ibadan official website.

Log in to your individual UI admission portal using your credentials.

View your 2026 post-UTME screening result on your dashboard.

UI sends commendation letter to pharmacist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pharmacist reacted on X after receiving a letter of commendation from UI and an invitation to an award ceremony.

The pharmacist, of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, expressed delight about the letter as she displayed it.

In the letter, UI's deputy vice-chancellor said her abstract has been selected for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference.

Source: Legit.ng