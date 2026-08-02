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UI Announces Release of 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Results
Education

UI Announces Release of 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Results

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • The University of Ibadan released results for its 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Exercise for candidates to check online
  • Candidates who sat the Post-UTME screening can now log in to the admissions portal to access their results
  • UI directed all candidates to use their personal login credentials to view their Post-UTME screening outcome

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The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced that results from its 2026/2027 Post-UTME Screening Exercise are now available for candidates to access online.

The university said candidates can check their results by logging in to the official admissions portal at admissions.ui.edu.ng using their personal credentials.

The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced the release of the 2025/2026 post-UTME screening results, allowing candidates who participated in the exercise to check their scores online.
University of Ibadan (UI) releases 2025/2026 post-UTME screening results as candidates begin checking their scores online. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories
Source: UGC

No further instructions were given beyond the login requirement, and candidates are expected to use the details they registered with during the screening process to gain access to their results.

How to Check Your UI Post-UTME Result

To view the result, candidates must visit the UI admissions portal and enter their login credentials. The university did not issue any deadline for checking results or indicate when the portal would close access to the screening outcome.

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Below are the steps to check your Post-UTME result:

UI sends commendation letter to pharmacist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pharmacist reacted on X after receiving a letter of commendation from UI and an invitation to an award ceremony.

The pharmacist, of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, expressed delight about the letter as she displayed it.

In the letter, UI's deputy vice-chancellor said her abstract has been selected for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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University Of Ibadan
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