A Cessna Caravan C-208 carrying 11 tourists and 2 pilots went down near the Nazca Lines archaeological site in Peru on Saturday

The passengers included Italian, German, and Spanish tourists who had taken off from an airport in Pisco, Peru

Peruvian police confirmed there were no survivors as rescue workers began recovering bodies from the crash site

A small tourist aircraft crashed over Peru's famous Nazca Lines on Saturday, August 1, 2026, killing all 13 people on board, according to Peruvian officials and local news reports.

The plane, a Cessna Caravan C-208 operated by local airline Aerodiana, was on a sightseeing flight over the Nazca Lines when it went down at around 13:00 local time (19:00 BST) in the Pueblo Viejo region.

Rescue workers searched the wreckage after a tourist aircraft crashed near Peru's Nazca Lines.

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that the aircraft had departed from an airport in Pisco, Peru.

Of the 13 people on board, 11 were tourists and two were pilots. Peru's state news agency reported that the passengers comprised seven Italian, two German, and two Spanish nationals.

No Survivors at Crash Site

Police Major Jorge Andrade confirmed the worst: "Given the severity of the accident, there are no survivors. We have recovered four bodies so far." Firefighters were filmed spraying water at the wreckage as smoke rose from the site.

The Municipalidad Provincial de Nasca issued an official statement expressing "deep sorrow" for the accident and extending "heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased." Aerodiana said it would "assess its flight schedule in accordance with the directives of the relevant authorities." The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

A Recurring Tragedy at the Nazca Lines

The Nazca Lines, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southern Peru, is one of the country's most visited attractions. The site features enormous ancient drawings of animals and geometric shapes etched into desert sand, believed to have been created roughly 1,600 years ago by the Nazca people.

Because the full scale of the drawings can only be appreciated from the air, short sightseeing flights in small aircraft are a common way for tourists to experience the site.

This is not the first fatal crash over the area. In 2022, a tourist plane went down during a similar flight over the Nazca Lines, killing seven people.

Before that, a 2010 crash claimed the lives of six tourists on board another sightseeing aircraft.

Photos from Air Canada plane crash emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported photos from the Air Canada plane crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which claimed the lives of two pilots.

In an X post by @aviationbrk, the Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority vehicle.

The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng