Atiku Abubakar of the PDP has insisted that Bola Tinubu of the APC did not win the 2023 presidential election

The former vice president’s position was contained in reaction to Tinubu’s reply to his petition at the election tribunal

Tinubu and the APC had dismissed Atiku’s earlier petition, describing him as a serial presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he contested for the office of president since 1993 without any controversy, unlike his main rival and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Atiku’s comments are contained in his response to Tinubu and APC’s reply to his petition challenging the process and the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku insisted that Tinubu did not meet the requirements to be declared president-elect. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Besides, in the response seen by Legit.ng, Atiku said that his identity, comprising age, state of origin, and educational qualifications, has never been disputed like those of Tinubu.

In his response to Tinubu’s reply to his petition, Atiku insisted that Tinubu is constitutionally disabled from contesting for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Amongst others, Atiku alleged that Tinubu is unfit to lead Nigeria, having been indicted in the United States of America.

In the response filed by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, the PDP presidential candidate justified why the declaration of Tinubu as President-elect could not stand, adding that against the law:

“Tinubu holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea, having voluntarily acquired the citizenship of the Republic of Guinea.”

Similarly, Atiku accused Tinubu of not disclosing facts of his constitutional qualifications in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), contrary to the provisions of the law.

He insisted that the return of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election is undue, unlawful, and invalid because the APC presidential did not meet the constitutional requirements as to qualification.

Source: Legit.ng