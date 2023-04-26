Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a strong reply to Bola Tinubu over his frequent participation in presidential elections

According to the former vice president, his "drug-free record" has led to his consistency in contesting for the office of the presidency

In his response to Tinubu’s response to his petition, Atiku insisted that Tinubu is constitutionally disabled from contesting for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed the real reason why he does not miss out in presidential elections, every four years.

Atiku told the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that unlike him, he has consistently contested presidential elections because of his “drug-free record”, ThisDay reported.

Why I contest for election consistently, Atiku tells Tinubu

Besides, Atiku said that he “has never had any controversy surrounding his age, circumstances of his birth, state of origin, gender, educational qualification, health status, working career and citizenship, all issues bordering on constitutional qualification to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Atiku stated this in his reply to Tinubu’s Notice of Preliminary Objection against his petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, The Nation report added.

Atiku replies Tinubu in his notice of objection

Tinubu, in his notice of preliminary objection filed on April 12, had urged the court to dismiss the petition filed by Atiku and his party the PDP, for being vague.

But replying, Atiku said Tinubu has demonstrated inconsistency as to his actual date of birth, the secondary schools he attended (Government College Ibadan); his state of origin, gender; actual name; certificates evidencing universities attended (Chicago State University).

