FCT, Abuja - Billionaire businessman Alhaji Aliko Dangote has paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

This was disclosed in a tweet on the official Twitter page of the president-elect on Wednesday, April 26.

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote paid a courtesy visit to President-elect Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @PresElectNgr

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu received Dangote, who is Africa's richest man in the company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

Others present during the visit at Tinubu's private residence include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Hon James Falake and Ibrahim Masari.

Though his opponents are challenging his victory in court, Tinubu is expected to officially take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

