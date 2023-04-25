The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has expelled its vice chairman, Francis Inegbeniki, alongside 7 other members from the Esan central local government area.

The expulsion of the APC chieftain was contained in a letter signed by Rawlings Ekeoba, the APC chairman in the Esan local government area and 24 others, The Tribune reported.

Ekeoba and others addressed the letter to the APC chairman in Edo state, Col. David Imuse (rtd).

According to the letter, the affected members were accused of holding secret meetings in a hotel in the Eidenu Irrua ahead of the March 18 state House of Assembly and House of Representatives election.

They were said to conclude at the meeting that they would work against the APC during the election.

The allegations read in part:

“While some of them worked for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, others worked for the Labour Party, LP, just to ensure that the APC Candidates fail in the election."

In the letter, it was further stated that the APC executive in the Esan LGA met with its members and stakeholders on March 20 to unveil the reason the party failed during the election.

A 5-man panel was reportedly set up to investigate the expelled members of the party for a series of anti-party activities.

The letter further revealed that only one of them, Theophilus Okoh of Ward 1, appeared before the committee to deny his involvement in the alleged anti-party activities.

Source: Legit.ng