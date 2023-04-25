The Lagos state chapter of the PDP has suspended its chairman and his deputy, Philip Aivoji and Benedict Felix Tai, over alleged anti-party activities

Ikeja, Lagos - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Tuesday, April 25, announced the suspension of its chairman and his deputy, Philip Aivoji and Benedict Felix Tai.

According to The Tribune, the duo were earlier suspended by their wards executives accusing them of engaging in anti-party activities a few weeks ago but the party chieftains have challenged the move in court.

Why PDP Suspends Lagos Chairman and his deputy

But the PDP working committee at its meeting on Tuesday disclosed that the decision was taken in order to allow the embattled chairman and his deputy to concentrate on their court cases.

The committee added that Aivoji and Tai would not appear before the disciplinary committee.

The vice chairman (West Senatorial District), Sunday Olaifa, was then directed to be in the position of the acting chairman of the party till the court gave its verdict on the matter.

Also, the state working committee then set up a 7-man disciplinary panel to probe the anti-party allegations meted against some leaders and members of the party during the March 18 governorship election.

Hakeem Amode, the spokesperson of the PDP in Lagos, confirmed the development to journalists in a statement on Tuesday, disclosing that the state working committee took the decision at a meeting meant to rescue the soul of the party.

