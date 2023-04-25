The woes of the PDP, Imo state chapter continued on Monday, April 24, when a number of its high-profile members dumped the party for the APC

The opposition party has been depleted further even after the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its governorship candidate

Four serving members of the House of Representatives joined the APC in a move that has strengthened the ruling party in the state

Owerri - The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo state has received four House of Representatives members who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 3,000 of their followers into the APC at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri.

The lawmakers from the PDP include Hon. Bede Ekeh, Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya; and Hon. Henry Nwawuba.

Governor Uzodimma assured the defectors that their interests would be protected in the APC. Photo credit: @GovtOfImoState

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the event, they testified to the remarkable achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma and promised to contribute their quota to the ongoing development in Imo state.

The federal lawmakers also promised to collapse all their political structures for Governor Uzodimma to be elected for a second term.

Hon Ekeh specifically said Governor Uzodimma had shown capacity in the development of the state and as the foremost leader in the southeast.

On his part, Theodore Ekechi, National Commissioner at the North East Development Commission (NEDC), stated that Governor Uzodimma’s style of leadership has endeared opposition members who are joining the APC in their numbers.

In his address, Governor Uzodimma assured all the defectors that the APC is one and their interests would be protected.

He said:

“I thank my brothers, they have come to add value; they have not come to reduce value.

“I know every one of them on their credentials; they are people with impeccable credentials, they have something to offer, and I can tell you that I know how to use the value they are coming to add.

“Those who have been at the National Assembly speaking for and on behalf of our people. I am very happy that we have bought into the acronym that charity begins at home.

“My promise is that there are no new members of APC and no old members of APC. I want to assure them they will not regret their decision because what is there to fight?”

“I am elated,”- Gov Uzodimma says as he receives defectors

Writing on his Twitter page, Governor Uzodimma noted that:

“I am highly elated today, not just because of the increased membership base of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), but for the benefit, it portrays for ndi Imo at large - more unity for greater achievements.

I re-echoed the creed of “one big united family” to our brothers & sisters, received. The internal democracy in our party is top notch & allows progress of all, after all, we’re progressive in nature and as such remain accommodating to everyone even as we call on others to join.”

