The Taraba state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Jimkuta David, a senator-elect for Taraba South in the state.

According to AIT, the senator-elect was suspended on allegations around the offences of breaching the party's constitution.

It was also reported that the state chapter of the APC expelled one of its governorship aspirants in the guber election in the state David Kente.

The party warned Kante against parading himself as an APC member in any capacity. The expelled aspirant had dragged the APC governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, Emmanuel Bwach, to court

Speaking on the disciplinary actions taken against the duo, Ibrahim Elsudi, the APC chairman in the state, said their wards and local governments took the decision on the 2 party leaders.

Elsudi then disclosed that the state chapter of the party affirmed the decision through the agreement of the State Executive Council.

In another emotional comment, the APC in Taraba then condoled with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the death of the House of Representatives member-elect for the Jalingo-Zing-Yorro Federal Constituency, Isma'ila Maihanchi.

The APC said the death of Maihanchi was a great loss for the people of the state.

Source: Legit.ng