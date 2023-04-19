The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finished its second phase of the election for the year 2023

After completing the presidential and National Assembly polls, INEC concluded the governorship and state assembly polls

Meanwhile, the electoral commission will enter its third election phase for an off-cycle gubernatorial poll in November

The main cycle elections in Nigerian have been filled with intrigue, tension and the unknown during the election season, which saw the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct the presidential, national assembly, and governorship and state parliament polls.

However, the gubernatorial and national assembly polls have had the most controversial atmosphere and resorted to a supplementary election in some states.

INEC, after the supplementary election, succeeded in announcing the winners of the gubernatorial polls in the 28 states of the federation where it was held.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will roll out the names of all 28 governors-elect and their political party.

The All Progressive Congress (APC)

1. Benue State (Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia)

Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia was declared the winner by the Benue State gubernatorial poll as he defeated his closest rival, Mr Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came a distant second, with a margin of 251,020 votes.

His victory was also significant because he had unseated the incumbent administration, which was under the platform of the PDP.

2. Borno State (Governor Babagana Umara Zulum)

The incumbent, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, retained his seat for a second stint in a very dominant fashion.

Governor Zulum decimated his opponents by polling 45,543 votes to defeat his closest rival Mohammed Ali Jajari of the PDP, who scored 82,147 votes.

3. Cross River State (Bassey Edet Otu)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bassey Otu, the APC gubernatorial candidate winner, after polling 25,8619 votes to defeat Sandy Ojang Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 179636 votes.

Otu, according to INEC, won 15 local government areas in the state convincingly, while his PDP counterpart could only manage victory in three local governments with a slim margin.

4. Ebonyi State (Mr Francis Nwifuru)

INEC announced Francis Nwifuru as the successor to Governor Dave Umahi after a keenly contested poll.

Nwifuru, the current Speaker of the Ebonyi State parliament, described his victory as that for equity and justice for the state's citizens.

5. Gombe State (Governor Inuwa Yahaya)

Like in Borno state, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, seeking a second stint in office, also won his re-election.

In his declaration, the INEC returning officer, Prof. Maimuna Waziri, said the incumbent polled 342, 821 votes ahead of his closest rival, Jibrin Barde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 233,131 votes.

6. Jigawa State (Umar Namadi Dammodi)

Umar Namadi Dammodi was declared the winner of the Jigawa state gubernatorial polls very convincingly.

Dammodi, who is not new to the State House, is currently serving as the state's deputy governor and will be gearing up for a third stint in the State House but this time as the number one administrator of the state.

7. Kaduna State (Sani Uba)

Arguably one of the most controversial governorship elections in Nigeria's gubernatorial polls history.

Senator Sani Uba of the APC was declared the winner of the Kaduna gubernatorial polls after narrowly polling 730,002 votes ahead of his counterpart Hon. Mohammed Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 719,196 votes.

8. Katsina State ( Umar Dikko Radda)

Umar Radda had a comfortable victory at the Katsina state gubernatorial polls.

According to INEC, Radda polled 859,892 while his counterpart Yakubu Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 486,260 votes.

9. Kebbi State (Nasiru Idris)

In Kebbi state Nasiru Idris was declared the winner by INEC in a supplementary election held on Saturday, April 15.

According to reports, he polled 409,225 votes against PDP's General Aminu Bands, who had 360,940 votes.

10. Kwara state (Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq)

The election in Kwara state was one of the earliest to conclude after Oyo and Lagos.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, seeking his second tenure, won his re-election bid by a landslide victory.

11. Lagos State (Babajide Sanwo-Olu)

Regarded as the most violent election during the gubernatorial cycle, Governor Sanwo-Olu cruised to victory emphatically to decimate his opponents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes, defeating Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who scored 312,329 votes, followed by Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, with 62,449 votes.

12. Nasarawa State (Governor Abdullahi Sule)

Governor Abdullahi Sule also became one of the APC governors to retain their administrative seat successfully.

In a keenly contested poll, Governor Sule polled 347, 209 votes to defeat his counterpart David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 283, 016 votes.

13. Niger State ( Umar Mohammed Bago)

Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago helped the APC retain dominance in Niger state further to extend PDP's woes since ex-Gov Aliyu Babangida.

Bago was declared the winner by INEC after polling 46,9896 votes to defeat PDP's Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi, who scored 38,7476 votes.

14. Ogun State (Dapo Abiodun)

The Ogun state gubernatorial poll was also regarded as one of the most controversial during the governorship election cycle.

Governor Dapo Abiodun was declared the winner by INEC to secure his re-election after narrowly polling 276,298 votes, while PDP's Ladi Adebutu scored 262,383 votes.

15. Sokoto State (Ahmed Aliyu)

The victory of APC's Ahmed Aliyu was a huge victory for the party after reclaiming the state from the grip of the ruling party PDP.

Aliyu polled 453,661 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saidu Umar, who polled 404,632.

16. Yobe State (Governor Mala Buni)

Governor Mala Buni was also one of the APC governors to successfully get re-election into the government house for a second stint.

The incumbent polled 317,113 votes to defeat Alhaji Sherif Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 124,259 votes.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

1. Akwa Ibom State (Mr Umo Eno)

Mr Umo Eno was announced as the Akwa Ibom state gubernatorial poll winner.

The governor-elect swept 29 out of 31 LGAs of the state to defeat Sen. Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

He polled 354,348 votes, while his YPP counterpart settled for 136,262 votes.

2. Bauchi state (Governor Bala Mohammed)

Governor Bala Mohammed also retained his seat for a second stint as the number one citizen of Bauchi state.

Though his re-election was keenly contested as he was able to fend off competition from his PDP rival, retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

3. Delta State (Sheriff Oborevwori)

Sheriff Oborevwori was declared the governor-elect in Delta State as he would be taking up the helm of affairs' from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in a couple of months.

Oborevwori polled 360234 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress APC Candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who scored 240229.

4. Enugu State (Peter Mba)

Peter Mba narrowly polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 157,552 votes.

5. Oyo State (Seyi Makinde)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State successfully retained his seat after a landslide victory in the most violent-free polls during the gubernatorial election cycle.

The incumbent polled 563,617 votes to defeat APC's Sen. Teslim Folarin, who got 251,230 votes.

6. Plateau State (Caleb Mutfwang)

In Plateau State, Caleb Mufwang brought back glory to the Peoples Democratic Party after an eight years hiatus from the political scene due to the dominance of the APC led by the incumbent Governor Simeon Lalong.

In a keenly contested election, Mutfwang polled 525,299 votes to defeat APC's Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, who scored 481,370.

7. Rivers State (Siminialayi Fubara)

Governor Nyesom Wike's anointed, Siminialayi Fubara was a dominant force at the Rivers state gubernatorial election, polling 302,614 votes to be declared the winner by INEC.

Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress had 95,274 votes, while Beatrice Itubo of the Labour Party scored 22,224 to come third.

8. Taraba State (Kefas Agbu)

The Taraba state governorship election had its fair share of intrigues, suspense and tension after producing Kefas Agbu, the PDP candidate, as the winner of the gubernatorial polls.

The INEC returning officer, M.A. Abdulazeez, announced that Agbu polled 302,614 votes to defeat the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Muhammad Yahaya, who scored 202,277 votes.

9. Zamfara State (Dauda Lawal)

The outcome of the gubernatorial poll in Zamfara state was huge for the PDP after retrieving the mandate to its base by defeating the incumbent, Governor Bello Matawalle, who had previously betrayed the party to join APC.

Lawal polled 377,726 valid votes across 14 local government areas, while Governor Matawalle scored 311,976 votes.

10. Adamawa State (Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri)

The Adamawa governorship poll is arguably the most controversial election in Nigeria's electoral history.

The election underwent two phases; a regular election and a supplementary election.

INEC had initially declared the election inconclusive after a series of violence and breaches of electoral guidelines at the regular phase of the election.

Governor Fintiri led the polls with 421,524 ahead of his closest rival, Aisha Dahiru, who scored 390,275 votes.

After a dramatic end to the supplementary polls, INEC declared Governor Fintiri the winner with 430,861 votes, while the APC's Aisha scored 398,788.

Labour Party (LP)

1. Abia state (Alex Otti)

If an election in Nigeria were a movie, then the Abia state gubernatorial election is one of the blockbusters of them all.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Alex Otti the winner after a series of controversial attempts to manipulate the result, bribing the returning officer and all threats.

The election was filled with tension and resorted to a collation halt, which continued at the national headquarters of INEC in Abuja.

Otti was dominant at the poll scoring 175,466 to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, who scored 88,526.

New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

1. Kano State (Abba Kabir Yusuf)

The Kano state gubernatorial poll is one of the most sought-after elections, which catches the attention of political pundits, critics and enthusiasts.

Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP did the impossible by defeating the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

Yusuf decimated Gawuna with a whooping margin of 100,000 votes.

