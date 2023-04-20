A group of Igbo women has accused Tinubu, Wike and the INEC chairman of contributing to the rigging of the 2023 general elections

The group, identified as the Omambala Women Stakeholders Forum (OWSF), called for the immediate arrest of the three

The OWSF also urged the judiciary and President Buhari to address the issues raised by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi before May 29 to prevent Nigeria from descending into anarchy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Anambra East LGA, Anambra state - As the 2023 general elections have come and gone, and aggrieved parties presently in court to seek redress, a group of Igbo women, under the umbrella of Omambala Women Stakeholders Forum (OWSF), has named some Nigerian politicians they said contributed to jeopardizing the expected outcome of the 2023 elections.

Speaking to newsmen, including Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, after their annual general meeting in Otuocha, Anambra East local government area of Anambra state, on Tuesday, April 18, the administrative secretary of the forum, Dr Lilian Izualor, said that if those responsible for the flawed electoral process in the 2023 general election were arrested and prosecuted, Nigerian politicians would hardly engage in electoral malpractices.

A group of Igbo women accused Governor Wike, President-elect Tinubu and the INEC chairman of rigging the 2023 elections. Photo credits: INEC, Bola Tinubu, Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Dr Izualor accused Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, and others of contributing in rigging the 2023 general elections.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The INEC chairman declared the presidential candidate of the APC as president-elect when he knew that Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirements to be declared winner. That action brought much disrepute to Nigeria and Nigerians. Besides, he neglected the electoral guidelines, and followed his personal guideline, and finally made a questionable declaration. Today, there is confusion everywhere, as how to go about the political abracadabra done by INEC in that election.

"For Tinubu, he has a lot of questionable antecedents. Apart from reportedly inducing INEC to wrongly declare him winner, the APC candidate is bedevilled with issues that will give the presidential tribunal and the Supreme Court much headache to come to terms with.

"Governor Wike of Rivers state is not left out in this mess. Is it not in the public domain how the governor influenced presidential results in Rivers state to favour the APC candidate, as against Peter Obi, who is adjudged to have won the election in the state?

"Activities of these three men are the major issues Nigerians are saying that their mandate is stolen. If INEC, APC and Wike conducted their activities according to the law, the outcome of the election would have been much different."

Group calls for Tinubu, INEC chairman's arrest

While calling for the immediate arrest of the INEC chairman, and the presidential candidate of the APC, the group also urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the EFCC to quickly go after Governor Wike as soon as he steps down as governor.

It also called on the judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that issues raised by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are tackled before May 29 handover so that Nigeria would not be thrown into anarchy.

2023 elections: INEC, APC, PDP, LP, NNPP listed in alleged massive rigging

In another report, Dumebi Kachikwu, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), restated his claim that INEC was incapable of conducting free and credible elections.

During an interview on Tuesday, March 7, Kachikwu insisted that the same INEC, which could not obey court orders, cannot be competent enough to oversee a presidential election overnight effectively.

"I made it known to Nigerians that an INEC that refused to obey court orders and an INEC that had conducted sham elections could not overnight give us proper elections across the country. So what I said is that I predicted what happened in the presidential elections," he said.

Source: Legit.ng