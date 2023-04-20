The Bayelsa state gubernatorial election has been forecasted by political pundits to be keenly contested

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the election has been slated for Saturday, November 11

Meanwhile, the election looks like a three-horse race, unlike the usual two-horse race

Bayelsa, Yenagoa - The off-cycle gubernatorial election in Nigeria is lurking around the corner. All is set for candidates to head into polls and scrabble for the votes from the electorates in several local governments.

Come Saturday, November 11, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct its off-cycle gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states, respectively.

Political pundits have tipped Governor Diri of PDP and ex-Governor Sylva of APC as the major contenders for the Bayelsa Guber polls. Photo: Douye Dire, Timipre Marlin Sylva

Meanwhile, in this short piece, Legit.ng will spotlight the gubernatorial candidates of the three major parties scrabbling for the number one administrative seat in Bayelsa State.

Who are the major candidates

1. Timipre Sylva - All Progressive Congress (APC)

Former governor of Bayelsa state, Dr Timipre Sylva, will be heading to polls with hopes to return to the State House in Yenagoa.

Sylva, who recently served as the minister of state for petroleum resources under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, was governor in Bayelsa between 2008 to 2012.

Without a doubt, Sylva looks poised to cause problems for the incumbent due to his prior experience as an administrator in the state.

2. Udengs Eradiri - Labour Party (LP)

Mr Udengs Eradiri is the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Bayelsa state.

His status in the election would be that of an underdog as he would have to wrestle votes from the strongholds of political heavyweights like the PDP and APC candidates, who both have been singled out as favourites to win the Guber poll.

Political pundits and enthusiasts think Eradiri's chances are slim and only a miracle can make him triumph at the gubernatorial polls.

3. Douye Diri - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Douye Diri is seeking a place in the State House for a second stint as the number one citizen of Bayelsa state.

His major problem, however, would be the presence of APC's Timipre Sylva, who many political pundits have regarded as the boogieman who could stop Diri's re-election bid.

