Eze defeated the incumbent, Jeff Mba of the PDP after the rerun of the election in just one polling unit; which had 2489 registered voters

Meanwhile, INEC had on March 18 declared the election in the polling unit inconclusive due to irregularities and the margin of lead was less than the number of registered voters

Labour Party candidate, Osita Eze emerges winner of the Enugu supplementary poll. Photo credit: @teamositaeze

Source: Twitter

The election was held at Oji-River Central School Polling Unit, Registration Area/Ward 11, which had 2,489 registered voters, The Punch reported.

INEC had declared and returned LP’s candidate, Chief Osita Eze, winner of the supplementary election with 108 votes (at the supplementary election) and already with over 300 votes outstanding (during the March 18 election) ahead of other contestants.

Eze defeated the incumbent, Chief Jeff Mba, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who secured 118 votes (at the supplementary election), ThisDay report confirmed.

LP spokesperson reacts

Reacting, the LP spokesperson, Labour Party in the state, Dr Mcginger Ibeneme said that it was a hard-fought victory for the Oji River people as well as the beginning of their total political emancipation.

Source: Legit.ng