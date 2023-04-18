Honourable Victor Ogene has been declared the winner of the 2023 general election for the seat in Ogbaru federal constituency in Anambra state

The declaration was made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the just-concluded supplementary elections

Ogene polled 10,851 votes to win the election in the area after a supplementary poll on Saturday, April 15

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Ogbaru federal constituency in Anambra state, Honourable Victor Afam Ogene, has polled 10,851 votes to win the election in the area after a supplementary poll on Saturday, April 15.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that the LP candidate was declared the winner after the summation of votes collated during the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections, with results of the April 15 supplementary election.

Victor Ogene is the lawmaker for Ogbaru federal constituency. Photo: Labour Party

Source: UGC

Other results as announced by the returning officer in the election, Professor Kingsley Ubaorji, in Atani, headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area, in the late hours of Saturday, April 15, showed that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Chukwuma Wilfred Onyema, who is the incumbent House of Reps member of the constituency, occupied the second position with 10,619 votes; while the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Arinze John Awogu scored 10,155 votes to come third.

Also, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mrs Nkechi Ismade, scored 303 votes; just as Nwachukwu Victor of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 39 votes, Obunne Celestine of the New Nigerian People's Party (NNPP) scored 124 votes; while Nwadialor C. of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 27 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng also noted that the PDP candidate topped the poll with over 1,000 votes in the supplementary election, while APGA came second, followed by LP.

However, when results were summed up with those of the previous exercise held on February 25th, the LP candidate occupied the first position, followed by the PDP candidate; then, the APGA candidate.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Thursday, while on a road-show campaign of wards in Ogbaru federal constituency, where INEC slated to conduct supplementary elections, appealed to his supporters in the area to vote for the LP House of Representatives candidate, Victor Afam Ogene.

The election in the federal constituency was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ogene was a member of the House of Representatives, who represented Ogbaru between 2011 and 2015.

Supplementary election: APC wins another senatorial seat, list of its senators emerge

In another report, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had been declared the winner of the Plateau Central senatorial district rerun election by the returning officer of INEC.

INEC said Diket Plang of the APC defeated the PDP's Yohanna Gotom as well as his counterparts in the Labour Party, Garba Pwul.

The declaration of Plang has increased the number of APC senators in the forthcoming 10th assembly from 57-59 while the PDP and Labour Party still retain their seats.

INEC declares winner of Yobe South Senatorial election

In addition, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State has declared Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result on Saturday, April 15 at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the INEC returning officer, Abatcha Melemi explained Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

INEC had earlier declared the election in zone inconclusive resulting from overvoting at the Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state. Supplementary elections were subsequently held at the affected polling units on Saturday and the winner was declared.

Source: Legit.ng