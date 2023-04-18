Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Adamawa state governorship election, has been declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fintiri's victory came exactly one month after the March 18 governorship election. In what could be described as a drama-filled supplementary election in the north-east state, Channels TV reported.

According to INEC, Fintiri garnered 9,337 votes to defeat Senator Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 6,513 votes in the Saturday, April 15 supplementary election.

At the end of the whole process, the PDP governor scored 430,861 votes to defeat Binani of the APC, who got 398,788 votes.

The electoral body announced Fintiri as the winner of the election on Tuesday, April 18, at about 5:49 after what can be described as a series of political dramas.

INEC had earlier declared the governorship election as inconclusive and subsequently scheduled a supplementary poll for last Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng