All is set for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the much-anticipated off-cycle gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday, November 11

The off-cycle polls will take place in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states as the quest for new leadership builds up

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 17, the APC submitted its list of flagbearers for the off-cycle election

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has submitted its list of flagbearers for the off-cycle 2023 gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As reported by Channels TV, the list was submitted to the electoral commission on Monday, April 17, as part of the guidelines in the build-up to the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the 2023 off-cycle polls for November 11. Photo: Hope Uzodimma, Timipre Marlin Sylva, Ahmed Ododo

Source: Facebook

Who are the candidates

The list contained the name of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, who won his primary election in a landslide fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Similarly, the former minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, was enlisted as the flagbearer of the APC for the Bayelsa gubernatorial polls. Ahmed Ododo, who recently won the APC primary election in Kogi state, was also included in the list as the flagbearer of APC in the state.

The off-cycle gubernatorial elections in the three states have been scheduled for Saturday, November 11, according to the INEC calendar.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State will seek his second term in office to continue from where he stopped.

In Bayelsa, Sylva is looking to upstage the incumbent, Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Sylva, who once ran the affairs at the State House in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa state capital, is seeking a return to complete some unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Ododo has been anointed by Governor Yahaya Bello as his imminent successor but would have a huge task to displace Senator Dino Melaya of the Peoples Democratic Party for a place at Lord Lugard's House in Lokoja.

Adamawa's APC Candidate Controversially Declared Gov-Elect, Binani, Sues INEC

In another development, the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa state, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani, was on Sunday, April 16, declared the winner of the rerun election under controversial circumstances.

The REC of Adamawa, Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, had announced the final result ahead of schedule midway into the collation, a move that has led to his suspension by INEC.

In a new move, Binani has dragged INEC to a Federal High Court in Abuja, noting the body has no power to void her declaration.

Source: Legit.ng