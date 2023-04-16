Nasir Idris, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Kebbi state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Daily Trust, Professor Sa’idu Yusuf, the state's INEC returning officer, said Idris became the victor of the election with 409,225 votes against his closest rival, Aminu Bande, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 360,940 votes.

INEC had earlier, during the March 18 governorship election, declared the state's guber poll inconclusive following reported cases of over-voting and violence.

Here are 7 highlights you need to know about the governor-elect:

Nasir Idris, popularly known as Kauran Gwandu, was born in Kebbi, a northwest state in Nigeria.

The governor-elect is a renowned educationist and trade unionist

Idris is a PhD holder in Education, and several academic papers on education and related fields have been authored in his name.

He started his career as a teacher and rose through the ranks to become the National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), a position he currently holds.

Before joining the APC, Idris served as the Deputy Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

His emergence as APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election was widely commended by many Nigerians who considered him a competent and experienced leader who could take the state to the next level.

The governor-elect is married with children.

Source: Legit.ng